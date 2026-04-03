Brandon Lake Teams with Country Stars for Faith-Based Music Crossover

Six-time GRAMMY Award-winning Brandon Lake is stepping deeper into country music territory, teaming with some of Nashville's biggest names and hinting at a forthcoming project that keeps faith at its center.

In a recent podcast interview, the South Carolina-based singer-songwriter discussed his collaboration-driven entry into country music, detailing how the crossover began almost by accident. Lake explained that after he wrote "When a Cowboy Prays," the song sounded so distinctly country to him that fans and collaborators alike pushed him to bring Cody Johnson into the fold. Johnson agreed, and the two released the collaboration earlier this year.

The momentum that started with Jelly Roll, who discovered Lake's "Hard Fought Hallelujah" through a TikTok clip, has since grown into a full-scale embrace of Nashville. Lake recently hosted a writing camp that drew more than 25 country artists and songwriters, including Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, HARDY, Bailey Zimmermann, Dan + Shay, and Russell Dickerson, among others.

"God put a dream in my heart to start loving on and encouraging those leading in the country music space, and shortly after, He just started flinging wide the doors. So the other week, my team and I had the honor of hosting over 25 of the best Country Music artists and songwriters, along with some of my closest friends in the faith-based music space," Lake shared on social media.

"I knew we'd get something special, but I never would've thought we'd get over 43+ songs in 5 days...IDK what this next chapter looks like, BUT I know it's gonna be special cause it was birthed from genuine love and friendship. Praying God continues to allow me to love this community that's blessed me so much, and if He's willing, allow me to contribute a lil something of my own. Thank you to everyone who poured out your heart and poured into me over those special 5 days." The South Carolina native concludes with a heartfelt sign-off, "God bless Country & Christian Music!"

Lake also addressed the growing overlap between contemporary Christian music and country, crediting platforms like TikTok with helping listeners discover faith-forward songs across genres. He spoke about balancing fatherhood with touring and reflected on keeping faith at the core of his crossover work, warning against using Christianity for partisan ends while asserting that God transcends political divides.