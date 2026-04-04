This Day in Country History: April 4

April 4 has seen some interesting performances and heartwarming cultural milestones showcasing the warm generosity of country music artists. Sadly, the genre also lost one of its greatest songwriters, Alex Harvey, on this day who had a big influence on the industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Events featuring LeAnn Rimes, the raucous Pistol Annies, and more have happened on April 4:

2011: Mega country star LeAnn Rimes sang the national anthem at the National Collegiate Athletic Association's men's basketball championship game in Houston, Texas.

Mega country star LeAnn Rimes sang the national anthem at the National Collegiate Athletic Association's men's basketball championship game in Houston, Texas. 2018: Country duo Florida Georgia Line headlined a fun street party in Nashville to help the Tennessee Titans football team showcase their new uniforms. This free show was held at the crossroads of Broadway and First Avenue, delighting Florida Georgia Line and Tennessee Titans fans.

Country duo Florida Georgia Line headlined a fun street party in Nashville to help the Tennessee Titans football team showcase their new uniforms. This free show was held at the crossroads of Broadway and First Avenue, delighting Florida Georgia Line and Tennessee Titans fans. 2019: Blake Shelton performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in Orlando, Florida. The host and crew of this late-night talk show were in Orlando to help celebrate the opening of a new ride called the Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Blake Shelton performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in Orlando, Florida. The host and crew of this late-night talk show were in Orlando to help celebrate the opening of a new ride called the Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon. 2020: After Kenny Rogers' death on March 20, 2020, his record and album sales soared. His singles and albums hit the top of the Hot Country Albums and songs charts on Billboard.

After Kenny Rogers' death on March 20, 2020, his record and album sales soared. His singles and albums hit the top of the Hot Country Albums and songs charts on Billboard. 2024: Supergroup Pistol Annies, with members Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley, debuted on the American of Country Music's Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country. They performed their song "Hell on Heels,” which would later be the title track to their debut album of the same name.

Supergroup Pistol Annies, with members Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley, debuted on the American of Country Music's Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country. They performed their song "Hell on Heels,” which would later be the title track to their debut album of the same name. 2025: Garth Brooks released Part V of his Anthology Series, The Anthology, Part V: The Comeback, The First Five Years. Those who buy this book also receive six CDs with 66 of Brooks' songs along with several behind-the-scenes photos of his comeback tours.

Cultural Milestones

This day has seen generous country music artists perform at benefit concerts and the birth of one of the industry's most influential songwriters:

1938: Hitmaker and songwriter Norris Wilson was born on April 4 in Scottsville, Kentucky. He had a significant impact on country music, writing hits such as Tammy Wynette's "He Loves Me All The Way" and George Jones's "A Picture Of Me (Without You)." Norris died on June 8, 2017.

Hitmaker and songwriter Norris Wilson was born on April 4 in Scottsville, Kentucky. He had a significant impact on country music, writing hits such as Tammy Wynette's "He Loves Me All The Way" and George Jones's "A Picture Of Me (Without You)." Norris died on June 8, 2017. 2014: At the annual Party for a Cause in Las Vegas, held before the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 6, Rascal Flatts and Keith Urban were the headliners. Thomas Rhett, The Cadillac Threes, and Chris Young also performed at this event, which helped raise money for select charitable causes.

At the annual Party for a Cause in Las Vegas, held before the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 6, Rascal Flatts and Keith Urban were the headliners. Thomas Rhett, The Cadillac Threes, and Chris Young also performed at this event, which helped raise money for select charitable causes. 2017: Country great Ricky Scaggs performed at the annual Jammin' To Beat the Blues benefit at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. This event supports Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.

Country great Ricky Scaggs performed at the annual Jammin' To Beat the Blues benefit at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. This event supports Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee. 2021: Country diva Carrie Underwood raised over $101,000 for the international Save the Children charity through a livestream concert at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Underwood performed several country/gospel songs, including "Amazing Grace," "O How I Love Jesus," and "I Surrender All."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Industry Changes and Challenges

From record label changes to arrest charges, April 4 marks an interesting day in country music history:

2008: Country great Hank Williams Jr. surrendered to police in Memphis, Tennessee, on a warrant issued for an alleged assault on a young waitress at the Peabody Hotel's lobby bar. Charges were later dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Country great Hank Williams Jr. surrendered to police in Memphis, Tennessee, on a warrant issued for an alleged assault on a young waitress at the Peabody Hotel's lobby bar. Charges were later dropped due to a lack of evidence. 2020: Country songwriter Alex Harvey died. The prolific songwriter crafted songs for numerous stars, including Kenny Rogers, Tanya Tucker, Willie Nelson, and Jimmy Buffett. His creative writing had a major impact on the genre.

Country songwriter Alex Harvey died. The prolific songwriter crafted songs for numerous stars, including Kenny Rogers, Tanya Tucker, Willie Nelson, and Jimmy Buffett. His creative writing had a major impact on the genre. 2022: Country singer Lauren Alaina said goodbye to her longtime record label, Mercury Records, and UMG Nashville, which she was with for over 11 years, and released her debut album, Wildflower.