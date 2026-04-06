New Driving Range Technology At Bartram

Experience golf like a member at Bartram Trail Golf Club with the Grand Opening: New Driving Range Technology.

Dub and Bartram Trail’s Golf Pro, Chip Deason celebrate the new range finder powered by Inrange at Bartram Trail Golf Club. Bring your friends, test your shot, and experience a next-level practice session.

At Bartram Trail Golf Club, every golfer enjoys the feel of a private club—with or without the membership. Open to the public, this premier Evans course, designed by Rick Robbins (former senior designer for Jack Nicklaus), offers a championship layout with rolling greens, that challenge and delight golfers of all skill levels.

Relax and focus on your game—drinks can even be delivered right to you on the course. After your round, browse the fully stocked pro shop or unwind at Tavern on the Trail, a local favorite offering a full-service bar and elevated dining experience with amazing dishes prepared by Chef Vince.

Located just minutes from Augusta National, Bartram Trail combines championship-level conditions with fair, competitive pricing. Whether you’re a low-handicap competitor or a casual weekend golfer, the course is fun, fair, and accessible.