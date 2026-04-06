Billy Ray Cyrus Collab with Daughter Noah and Son Braison for New Track ‘On Our Way Along’

Billy Ray Cyrus teamed up with his daughter Noah Cyrus and son Braison Cyrus on the new track “On Our Way Along,” which dropped last week. Billy sang with Noah while Braison co-wrote and co-produced the song.

Billy Ray Cyrus: “Celebration of all Things Music and Family”

The track sees father and daughter sing about their Nashville property. Billy Ray shared in an interview, “It’s all about this hill, and realizing that my whole life unfolded on this hill, and the magic of this place here. It’s all come full circle.”

Aside from describing the song as a “celebration of all things music and family,” the Cyrus patriarch also said that it was “made from the heart for the heart” in a statement.

Her daughter added, “I'm really proud to be teaming up with my dad and my brother Braison for this song. Braison’s produced a beautiful album, and I'm happy to be just a small part of it and our father’s legacy.”

‘The Hill’

Following his 16th album, The SnakeDoctor Circus, released in 2019, Billy Ray will release his latest album, The Hill, on June 16. “This is all pretty serious to me, to be honest, because I didn’t know if I’d ever get to really play the game again,” The Kentucky-born singer-songwriter shared. “[In 2019,] I was the top of the world, the top of the mountain, with ‘Old Town Road.’ And then 2020 comes, and they give me a couple Grammys and close the door.”

He added, “But somehow, by just the pure love of making music, it just happened so organically. I thank God for this moment. It’s a really special time.”

Listen to the single below.