Ella Langley Music Video Draws 1.6 Million Views in First Day

Ella Langley has released the cinematic music video for her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper "Choosin' Texas," filmed entirely at Fort Worth's historic Stagecoach Ballroom and featuring a cast of actors, rodeo stars, and country music royalty. The video premiered on April 1 alongside Yellowstone actor and singer-songwriter Luke Grimes, actress Ava Phillippe (daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe), multiple CMA Award winner Miranda Lambert, who also co-wrote the song, and Oklahoma singer-songwriter Kaitlin Butts.

The cinematic video opens with Langley and Grimes playing a couple driving toward Abilene, Texas, which is depicted on screen as Grimes' hometown. When they arrive at a local bar, Grimes' character spots a young blonde woman across the room, played by Phillippe. Kaitlin Butts warns Langley that "Texas has a way of keeping what's hers." When a heartbroken Langley realizes he's choosing his home state, she hitches a ride in Lambert's band van, bound for Tennessee.

Beyond the principal cast, the video features cameos from cowboys, ropers, bareback riders, and musicians, including Dale Brisby, JB Mauney, Shad Mayfield, Tyson Durfey, Leighton Berry, Casey Donahew, Tanner Usrey, Wade Bowen, Mike Ryan, and Melinda Donahew. The video also contains Easter eggs for attentive fans, including a Tennessee license plate reading "ICLYA" and closing moments teasing a new song, suggesting Langley is already building a narrative universe around her music.

Phillippe, who studied social welfare at UC Berkeley and graduated in 2022, brings more than 1 million Instagram followers to the project. In less than 24 hours, the video garnered over 1.6 million views and reached No. 2 on YouTube's trending music videos chart.

The Stagecoach Ballroom will host a Dandelion listening party on Friday, April 10, coinciding with the venue's 50th anniversary. Doors open at 6 p.m., dance lessons begin at 6:30 p.m., and live performances will run throughout the evening, reinforcing Fort Worth's standing as a hub of Western culture.

Following the album's April 10 release, Langley will launch The Dandelion Tour, her first headlining arena run, opening May 7 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, and closing Aug. 15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The 16-date run positions Langley for a defining summer in country music and puts her squarely in award-season conversation heading into fall.