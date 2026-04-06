Golf Week, Party Schools, & More

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Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
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  1. Masters Week starts today. This will be the 90th Masters Tournament, what year was the first one: 1930, 1932, or 1934?
  2. According to a new survey, both the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia are two of the top party schools in the country. Which school opened first?
  3. 10 years ago today, Merle Haggard passed away. Fill in the blank on the Merle Haggard song title: "______ Tried."

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. 1934
  2. Georgia
  3. Mama

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Merle HaggardUniversity of Georgia
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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