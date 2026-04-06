Win KICKS Cash – Enter Your Keywords Here

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Rick’s Paint & Body
It's your chance to win KICKS Cash!
Your shot at $1,000 five times each weekday!
From Monday, April 6th to Friday, May 1st, 2026, tune into KICKS 99 every weekday for a shot to win $1000, 5 times a day!
Listen weekdays at 8 am, 10 am, 12 noon, 3 pm & 5 pm ET for your chance to win $1000 of KICKS Cash!
When you hear the keyword, enter it here at KICKS99.com, or on the KICKS 99 app, or text the keyword to 45911 no later than twenty-five (25) minutes after the start of the hour during which the keyword is announced to be entered for a chance to win a $1000 cash prize. *This is a multimarket contest.*
Good luck!
Kicks Cash on Kicks 99 is powered by:
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.