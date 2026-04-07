National Beer Day, Jack Nicklaus, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- Today is National Beer Day. According to Google, what is the best selling beer by volume in the United States: Bud Light, Miller Lite, or Michelob Ultra?
- On this day back in 1963, Jack Nicklaus won his first Masters green jacket. How many would he win during his career: 4, 5, or 6?
- The Michigan Wolverines won the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship last night. Where is the University of Michigan located: Detroit, Lansing, or Ann Arbor?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- Michelob Ultra
- 6
- Ann Arbor
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.