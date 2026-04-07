Sam Barber Releases 13-Track Sophomore Album With Tour Dates Through June

On April 3, 2026, Missouri-native Sam Barber released his second album, Broken View, through Atlantic Outpost. Broken View follows up on Sam's successful debut album, Restless Mind, which included 28 tracks and sold over 500,000 units at retail, earning RIAA Gold status.

Broken View is a 13-track collection combining themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. The album has been co-written by Barber with collaborator Joe Becker. Aaron Dessner, a GRAMMY award-winning producer, provided additional production at Long Pond Studio. The lead single, "Borrowed Time," is the start of a departure from tracks that are mostly based upon acoustic piano (for example; "Hate It Here," "All For You," and "I Will Follow") to heavier, electric guitar-based tracks. Previously released singles, "Just a Kid" and "Borrowed Time," have also been included in this album.

The release marks a production evolution from the raw, acoustic sound of Restless Mind toward a fuller, more polished palette spanning country, folk, and Americana.

Barber, who was raised on a farm in southeast Missouri and now bases himself in Bozeman, Montana, has emphasized listener interpretation as central to the album's intent.

"Everyone's always asking what these songs are about. Who they're about. What happened? What it meant. But I don't always want to tell the backstory," Barber wrote on Instagram on March 19. "The second I explain it, it stops being yours. And I don't want to take that away from you."

Restless Mind featured standout singles, including the 2x Platinum-certified "Straight and Narrow" and Platinum-certified "Indigo" (feat. Avery Anna). Barber has performed on NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show and CBS's Saturday Morning's Saturday Sessions and had his song "Tear Us Apart" featured on the Twisters soundtrack.