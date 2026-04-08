Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves Announced as 2026 ACM Awards Performers

Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves have officially been announced as performers for the Academy of Country Music Awards 2026. Lambert and Musgraves will join an already stacked lineup of previously announced performers.

Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, and Little Big Town Added as ACM Awards Performers

The Academy of Country Music, together with Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions, announced yesterday, Tuesday, April 7, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, and Little Big Town as additions to previously announced performers for the 2026 ACM Awards.

Musgraves is set to perform a new song from her upcoming seventh album, Middle of Nowhere. Fans can hope to see whether she will share the stage with Lambert, with whom she was reportedly feuding since the release of “Mama’s Broken Heart.” The two settled the score between them and have a soon-to-be-released new collaboration, “Horses and Divorces.”

Star-Studded Lineup

Last month, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and Riley Green were announced as the first artists set to take the stage during the awards night. Wilson will perform “Can’t Sit Still,” while Green will sing “Change My Mind.”

Last year, Wilson, Johnson, and Green won big during the ACM Awards. Wilson took home the Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. Johnson won Song of the Year for “Dirt Cheap,” while Green and Langley’s “You Look Like You Love Me” received Single of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year.

No word yet on who will host the show, and the list of nominees has yet to be officially announced.