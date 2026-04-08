Miranda Lambert, Par 3, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- Today is the annual Par 3 Contest at the Masters. True or False: Phil Mickelson is the only person to ever win the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same year when he did it back in 2010.
- 52 years ago today, Hank Aaron broke the Major League Baseball home run record by hitting 715 home runs. Up until that point, which iconic baseball player held the home run record?
- Miranda Lambert is set to be one of the performers for the 2026 ACM Awards coming up next month. True or False: Miranda has won more ACM Awards than any other artist.
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- False
- Babe Ruth
- True
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.