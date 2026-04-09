Morgan Wallen Takes Top Spot for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Country Albums Chart

Billboard has refreshed its ranking of country artists with the most total weeks at No. 1 on its Top Country Albums chart, spotlighting the format's most durable album runs. The updated list tracks acts that have spent at least 50 weeks at the top, showing how long-term success can build across very different eras of country music.

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem leads the Top Country Albums chart for the 43rd nonconsecutive week, bringing his career tally to 229 weeks at No. 1, the most in the chart's 62-year history. His longest-running No. 1 is Dangerous: The Double Album, which spent 97 weeks at the peak from 2021 to 2023, setting the all-time chart record. One Thing at a Time ranks second with 87 weeks.

Some artists reached their totals through a single blockbuster album, while others built their tallies across a steady run of chart-topping projects — a distinction that gives the list a broader view of staying power.