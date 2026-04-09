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Morgan Wallen Takes Top Spot for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Country Albums Chart

Billboard has refreshed its ranking of country artists with the most total weeks at No. 1 on its Top Country Albums chart, spotlighting the format’s most durable album runs. The…

Jennifer Eggleston
Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on September 17, 2024 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Billboard has refreshed its ranking of country artists with the most total weeks at No. 1 on its Top Country Albums chart, spotlighting the format's most durable album runs. The updated list tracks acts that have spent at least 50 weeks at the top, showing how long-term success can build across very different eras of country music.

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem leads the Top Country Albums chart for the 43rd nonconsecutive week, bringing his career tally to 229 weeks at No. 1, the most in the chart's 62-year history. His longest-running No. 1 is Dangerous: The Double Album, which spent 97 weeks at the peak from 2021 to 2023, setting the all-time chart record. One Thing at a Time ranks second with 87 weeks.

Some artists reached their totals through a single blockbuster album, while others built their tallies across a steady run of chart-topping projects — a distinction that gives the list a broader view of staying power.

The ranking also includes Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, and the Chicks, bringing together streaming-era stars and artists who built their runs in earlier chart periods. The Top Country Albums chart originated as Hot Country Albums in the Jan. 11, 1964 issue of Billboard, with Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire (The Best of Johnny Cash) heading the inaugural chart.

Kenny ChesneyMorgan Wallen
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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