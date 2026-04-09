A Scoop of Nostalgia

If you’re searching for a place where nostalgia meets flavor, look no further than Pink Dipper Ice Cream Parlor. Serving the community since 1972, this beloved local gem has been dishing out smiles along with over 48 delicious flavors of ice cream for generations.

Walking into the Pink Dipper feels like stepping back in time. With its old-fashioned charm and welcoming atmosphere, it’s more than just an ice cream shop—it’s a place where memories are made. Whether you’re a longtime regular or a first-time visitor, you’re treated less like a customer and more like family from the moment you walk through the door.

The menu is a dream for any ice cream lover. From classic scoops to indulgent sundaes, malts, and shakes, there’s something to satisfy every craving. Prefer your ice cream piled high in a cone, tucked into a cup, or crafted into a banana split? The choice is yours. You can top it with candy, sprinkles, and syrups—or keep it simple and let the flavors shine.

Pink Dipper doesn’t just cater to people—they’ve got your furry friends covered too. With pup cups available, your pet can enjoy a cool treat right alongside you. As the summer heat starts climbing toward those sweltering 100-degree days, there’s no better way to cool down than with a scoop (or two) of your favorite ice cream. It’s no surprise that the Pink Dipper is recognized as a favorite local spot for ice cream. Its long-standing presence and commitment to quality have made it a true North Augusta icon.

Inclusivity is also on the menu. With allergen-free options, sugar-free selections, and seasonal flavors rotating throughout the year, Pink Dipper ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy.