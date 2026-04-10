The Trailer for Lainey Wilson’s ‘Keepin Country Cool’ Documents Her Fertility Journey

The trailer for Lainey Wilson’s Netflix documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool, is one of the most honest and vulnerable documentaries we have seen lately. The almost two-minute-long trailer is full of colorful moments in Wilson’s life. From the time she performs on top of an air-conditioning unit and gets paid free hot dogs for life, to selling out shows and winning every major award.

It’s an inspirational journey that’s also unfiltered. It explores the dilemma most successful women face: choosing their career or starting a family.

Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool | Official Trailer | Netflix

Lainey Wilson Shares Fertility Journey

At the trailer’s 0:55 mark, Wilson started sharing about her relationship with fiancé, former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges. We learn about their time from when they met until he proposed in 2025. She also says, while at a lake and playing with two boys, she feels it in her heart that she was “called to be a mama.”

The next part of the trailer revealed her saying, “But sometimes the Lord just has other plans. I'm gonna freeze my eggs in April, put them, babies on ice.”

Of course, Wilson isn’t the first celebrity to freeze her eggs. But by being open and honest, she’s helping spark a conversation about the lengths and sacrifices women make to start a family. All while continuing to build the careers they’ve worked so hard for.

Vulnerable Women in Country Music

Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley Cooke released songs about the choices and sacrifices women make to pursue their dreams. This is similar to Wilson’s decision to be truthful about her fertility journey.

Ballerini’s “I Sit in Parks” is about her questioning whether she's made the right choices in life: “Did I miss it? By now, is it / A lucid dream? Is it my fault / For chasing things a body clock / Doesn't wait for? I did the damn tour / It's what I wanted, what I got / I spun around, and then I stopped / And wonder if I missed the mark.”

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Talks About New Track, ‘I Sit in Parks’

Cooke’s “my worst fear” delved into the things she needed to sacrifice to achieve her goals for her career and music: “Your worst fear came true / And he moved on from you / And just had baby number two / And they got his green eyes / Rеmember when you thought that / Holdin' him would hold you back / I bеt that's one you'd like to have / Another shot at gettin' right.”