Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Trailer for Lainey Wilson’s ‘Keepin Country Cool’ Documents Her Fertility Journey

The trailer for Lainey Wilson’s Netflix documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, is one of the most honest and vulnerable documentaries we have seen lately. The almost two-minute-long trailer is…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Lainey Wilson attends the Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool SXSW Premiere in Austin, Texas
Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The trailer for Lainey Wilson’s Netflix documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool, is one of the most honest and vulnerable documentaries we have seen lately. The almost two-minute-long trailer is full of colorful moments in Wilson’s life. From the time she performs on top of an air-conditioning unit and gets paid free hot dogs for life, to selling out shows and winning every major award.

It’s an inspirational journey that’s also unfiltered. It explores the dilemma most successful women face: choosing their career or starting a family.

Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool | Official Trailer | Netflix

Lainey Wilson Shares Fertility Journey

At the trailer’s 0:55 mark, Wilson started sharing about her relationship with fiancé, former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges. We learn about their time from when they met until he proposed in 2025. She also says, while at a lake and playing with two boys, she feels it in her heart that she was “called to be a mama.”

The next part of the trailer revealed her saying, “But sometimes the Lord just has other plans. I'm gonna freeze my eggs in April, put them, babies on ice.”

Of course, Wilson isn’t the first celebrity to freeze her eggs. But by being open and honest, she’s helping spark a conversation about the lengths and sacrifices women make to start a family. All while continuing to build the careers they’ve worked so hard for.

Vulnerable Women in Country Music

Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley Cooke released songs about the choices and sacrifices women make to pursue their dreams. This is similar to Wilson’s decision to be truthful about her fertility journey.  

Ballerini’s “I Sit in Parks” is about her questioning whether she's made the right choices in life: “Did I miss it? By now, is it / A lucid dream? Is it my fault / For chasing things a body clock / Doesn't wait for? I did the damn tour / It's what I wanted, what I got / I spun around, and then I stopped / And wonder if I missed the mark.”

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Talks About New Track, ‘I Sit in Parks’

Cooke’s “my worst fear” delved into the things she needed to sacrifice to achieve her goals for her career and music: “Your worst fear came true / And he moved on from you / And just had baby number two / And they got his green eyes / Rеmember when you thought that / Holdin' him would hold you back / I bеt that's one you'd like to have / Another shot at gettin' right.”

Toward the end, Wilson emphasizes how important it is to “show people that I don’t have my s--- all together.” It’s a moment that resonates deeply, a reminder that no matter the fame, it never comes without its struggles. Still, Wilson keeps her perspective grounded, adding, “I am thankful for the life that I live. It’s about celebrating what we are given. It is a gift. This is all a gift.”

Lainey Wilson
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Tucker Wetmore performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicTucker Wetmore Pauses World Tour to Perform for Troops in Guam, Commits Funds to Veteran Mental HealthJennifer Eggleston
In this image released on September 18, 2024, Lauren Alaina speaks onstage during the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicLauren Alaina’s Duet ‘All My Exes’ Becomes Her Biggest Radio Hit Since 2021Jennifer Eggleston
Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival
MusicBailey Zimmerman, Diplo, and Marshmello to Lead Rodeo Nights AfterpartiesYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect