This Day in Country History: April 12

There were lots of great performances, tributes, milestones, and honors on April 12. Garth Brooks released his debut album, Carrie Underwood's long-running Las Vegas residency came to an end, and a documentary about Dolly Parton's life all occurred on April 12.

Getting certifications from the RIAA, as we saw with Carrie Underwood's songs on April 12, shows how much fans enjoy and support her music. In addition, having a record added to the National Recording Registry reflects how much music can influence culture.