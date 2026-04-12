This Day in Country History: April 12
There were lots of great performances, tributes, milestones, and honors on April 12. Garth Brooks released his debut album, Carrie Underwood’s long-running Las Vegas residency came to an end, and…
There were lots of great performances, tributes, milestones, and honors on April 12. Garth Brooks released his debut album, Carrie Underwood's long-running Las Vegas residency came to an end, and a documentary about Dolly Parton's life all occurred on April 12.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Big names in country music had milestones on April 12, including:
- 1989: Garth Brooks released his self-titled debut album. Brooks was a rising star at the time Garth Brooks was released, with songs that included "Much Too Young (to Feel This Damn Old)" and "If Tomorrow Never Comes."
- 2019: At the multi-genre Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival in Indio, California, a related festival to Stagecoach, Kacey Musgraves represented the country genre.
2025: Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION: Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas concluded on this date. All of her 71 shows at this venue were sold out from the beginning in December 2021.
Cultural Milestones
Documentaries and record recognitions dominated April 12.
- 2020: Blackbird Presents and the A&E TV network aired a tribute to the great Willie Nelson called Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw. This show was taped live in 2019 at the Bridgestone Arena with performers such as Eric Church, George Strait, Lyle Lovett, and more.
- 2020: A&E aired the documentary Biography: Dolly. This documentary highlighted Parton's life, from growing up in East Tennessee to her unparalleled success as a country music singer, songwriter, and performer.
- 2023: The Library of Congress's National Recording Registry added several songs to its annual list of culturally significant songs. Bobbie Gentry's 1969 "Ode to Billy Joe," John Denver's 1971 "Take Me Home Country Roads," Jimmy Buffett's 1977 "Margaritaville," and more were all added to the list.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Performances and single certifications for April 12, included:
- 2007: Kenny Chesney kicked off his 2007 Flip Flop Summer tour at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska. This tour ended on Sept. 8 at HiFi Buys Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia.
- 2012: Carrie Underwood's "Jesus, Take the Wheel" received a 2x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In addition, her single "So Small" snagged a Platinum certification.
- 2025: After two nights playing the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Kane Brown took his The High Road Tour to the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, on April 24.
Industry Changes and Challenges
A death and a birth happened on April 12.
- 1999: BoxCar Willie died at his home in Branson, Missouri. Born Lecil Travis Martin, he became the 60th member of the Grand Ole Opry and was a regular on the TV show Hee Haw. He also played at the BoxCar Willie Theater in Branson for years.
- 2010: The "Chevy Don't Let Me Down" singer Jeff Bates and his wife, Kelly Bates, welcomed a baby girl, Brianna Nadine Bates.
Getting certifications from the RIAA, as we saw with Carrie Underwood's songs on April 12, shows how much fans enjoy and support her music. In addition, having a record added to the National Recording Registry reflects how much music can influence culture.