Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- Rory McIlroy win his second Masters green jacket yesterday. This makes back-to-back wins for him. How many other players have won back-to-back Masters Tournaments: 3, 5, or 6?
- 29 years ago today, Tiger Woods won his first Masters and became the youngest person to win the Masters. How old was he when he won: 19, 21, or 23?
- On this date in 1743, Thomas Jefferson was born. What US coin is Thomas Jefferson featured on the front of?
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Answers:
- 3 (Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods)
- 21
- The nickel
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.