Zach Top Announces 14-Date Summer Tour Extension Across US and Canada

Zach Top is set to embark on his Cold Beer & Country Music Summer Tour '26, performing 14 shows throughout the U.S. and Canada. The new set of summer dates kicks off June 5 in Durant, Oklahoma, and rounds out Aug. 28 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for presale starting Wednesday, April 15, at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale following Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Registration for presale and details can be found at www.zachtop.com.

The newly added dates extend Top's headlining run through the end of August with arena and amphitheater stops in Pittsburgh, Wantagh, Boise, Ottawa, Allentown, Bangor, and Gilford, among others. Special guests on the tour include Marcus King Band, Lukas Nelson, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Jake Worthington, Cole Goodwin, and Wyatt McCubbin.

Released last summer to widespread acclaim, Ain't In It For My Health debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Country Albums chart and No. 11 on the Billboard 200, earning more than 30 million global streams in its first week. Top recently won Best Traditional Country Album at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards for the record. Singles "Good Times & Tan Lines" and "South of Sanity" were both released to country radio.

Raised in Sunnyside, Washington, Top grew up listening to classic country music on the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a bluegrass band with his siblings, setting the stage for his musical ambitions. He moved to Nashville in 2021, where he has steadily made his mark as a leading voice in neo-traditional country music.