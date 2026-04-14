Oklahoma Declares July 8 as Toby Keith Day to Honor Country Star

Oklahoma's music scene is buzzing with activity this spring, from new festival announcements to a wave of posthumous tributes for the late Toby Keith.

Bandwagon Music Fest is launching its first multi-venue event in Oklahoma City's Bricktown entertainment district on Sept. 12, inviting bands to participate in the inaugural showcase.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared July 8, 2026, as Toby Keith Day in the state, announcing it during Oklahoma Film and Music Day at the Capitol on April 7. Krystal Keith, the late country star's daughter, received a copy of the proclamation and sang the national anthem at the event. The declaration follows Keith's death in February 2024 and continues a broader wave of state tributes through foundations, ceremonies, and school and military remembrances.

The honors come amid a flurry of anniversary releases. Keith's 10th studio album, White Trash With Money, marks its 20th anniversary this year and features hits such as "Get Drunk and Be Somebody." A Dolby Atmos remix of Blue Moon — his third mainstream studio album — accompanies a 30th-anniversary reissue, spotlighting No. 1s "Does That Blue Moon Ever Shine On You" and "Me Too."

Meanwhile, his 35 Biggest Hits collection has drawn massive streaming attention, reaching more than 2 billion listeners last July alone. A 2024 streaming surge pushed the RIAA platinum-certified set to No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200, where it has spent 276 weeks, including five weeks in the top 10. Featured tracks include "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue" and "I Love This Bar," alongside the then-new release "She's A Hottie."