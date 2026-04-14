Riley Green Sings Unreleased Track ‘My Way’ in ‘Marshals’ Sneak Peek Featuring His Character

In a newly released sneak peek of Marshals, Riley Green gives fans a glimpse of his on-screen character. It seems PEOPLE Magazine’s “Sexiest Country Star” is not just great at singing; he also has a knack for acting, even if he’s nervous during the first day stepping on set.

But aside from being finally introduced to his character, Garrett, on the show’s eighth episode, fans were also treated to a new unreleased track, “My Way,” from Green.

Riley Green Blurring the Line Between Artist and Actor

Similar to the main characters, Kacey, played by Luke Grimes, and Pete Calvin, played by Logan Marshall-Green, Garrett, played by Green, was also a former Navy SEAL. From the get-go of their reunion, Kayce and Cal can already tell that their former teammate is not doing well.

The sneak peek confirmed that Garrett is suffering from PTSD. Of course, it would be a waste not to show off Green’s singing skills; they made his character cope with music. “Music’s my only escape. It helps me forget about the past,” Garrett said as the sneak peek cuts to scenes of his time as a SEAL in the past.

“My Way”

The next scene shows Garrett playing the guitar and singing the lines “If I had it my way...” Green confirmed on social media that he will be releasing “My Way” this Friday, before the episode airs on Sunday, April 19, on the CBS Television Network at 8:00 P.M. ET/PT.