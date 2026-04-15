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Chris Stapleton, The Titanic, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

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4 Amazing Chris Stapleton Award Show Performances - Chris posing on a red carpet wearing black with a cowboy hat.
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  1. Chris Stapleton is turning 48 today. Chris gained instant popularity after performing on the 2015 CMA Awards with what pop star: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, or Justin Timberlake?
  2. 114 years ago today, the Titanic sank into the North Atlantic. What country was the Titanic built in: England, Ireland, or Scotland?
  3. On this date back in 1997, Major League Baseball honored Jackie Robinson by retiring his number from all teams. What was Jackie Robinson's number: 12, 30, or 42?

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Answers:

  1. Justin Timberlake
  2. Ireland
  3. 42

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

BaseballChris StapletonTitanic
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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