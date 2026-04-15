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Tim McGraw Set to Join an Upcoming Hulu Show

Tim McGraw is officially heading back to our television screens.   After appearing as James Dutton in the wildly popular neo-Western TV show Yellowstone and its spinoff 1883, McGraw is reportedly joining the cast of Southern B*******. It’s…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Tim McGraw performs onstage in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tim McGraw is officially heading back to our television screens.  

After appearing as James Dutton in the wildly popular neo-Western TV show Yellowstone and its spinoff 1883, McGraw is reportedly joining the cast of Southern B*******. It's an upcoming show currently in development at Hulu.  

Based on a Graphic Novel  

Deadline reported that the Louisiana-born country crooner is set to star alongside Kevin Bacon and Erin Kellyman. The show, based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Jason Aaron & Jason Latour, follows a military veteran looking for her estranged father. She lands in Craw Country, Alabama, where she is faced with a group involved in organized crime led by “Coach Boss,” a high school football coach.  

Tim McGraw is “Coach Boss”  

Kellyman is set to play as Roberta, a former Marine who is facing charges by the military after being based in Afghanistan. She is looking for her father, who might give answers to her tendency to be violent. After arriving in Craw County, she tried to do good for the county by dismantling Coach Boss’s group.  

McGraw is Coach Boss, whose crime ring extends far beyond Alabama. Then, Bacon is Earl, the son of a legendary Craw County sheriff.  

An official release date has yet to be announced, though reports suggest an early 2027 premiere. There are rumors that production has begun this month.

Tim McGraw
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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