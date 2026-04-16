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Lauren Alaina to Make History as First Female Headliner at Paperfest 2026

Paperfest 2026 will make history this summer when country star Lauren Alaina takes the Sunset Stage as the festival’s first female national headliner. The free concert is set for July…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lauren Alaina performs at The Grand Ole Opry on February 12, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Paperfest 2026 will make history this summer when country star Lauren Alaina takes the Sunset Stage as the festival's first female national headliner. The free concert is set for July 18 at 9:30 p.m. at Sunset Park in Kimberly, Wisconsin.

Alaina, a Grand Ole Opry member since 2022 and runner-up on Season 10 of American Idol, has earned three No. 1 hits: the platinum-certified "Road Less Traveled," the Diamond-certified "What Ifs" with Kane Brown, and the 4x Platinum "One Beer" with HARDY and Devin Dawson.

The July 18 lineup also features Grand Jam at 5 p.m. and Nashville Pipeline at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at noon, with free admission, free parking, and shuttle service available throughout the day.

Presented by Community First Credit Union, Paperfest runs July 16-19 and features more than 35 free live music acts across three stages, along with a food truck rally, carnival rides, a hot air balloon glow, fireworks, and other attractions. Proceeds from the festival support local nonprofit organizations through donations, reflecting its community-focused charitable mission.

American IdolKane BrownLauren Alaina
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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