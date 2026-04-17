Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

20th Annual Boss Hog State Championship Cook-Off

Join KICKS 99 in Waynesboro for the 20th annual Boss Hog State Championship Cook-Off. Sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, enjoy some of the best ribs, barbeque, brisket, and…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Boss Hog Cook-Off
Boss Hog Cook-Off

Join KICKS 99 in Waynesboro for the 20th annual Boss Hog State Championship Cook-Off. Sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, enjoy some of the best ribs, barbeque, brisket, and chicken ya ever did eat! Activities include the People's Choice Competition (BBQ Tasting), FREE wings, FREE carnival rides, and more.

Whether you’re there for the smoky flavors, the lively atmosphere, or the friendly competition, the Boss Hog Cook-Off offers something for everyone. From live music and community activities to exciting competitions and crowd-favorite tastings, it’s a can’t-miss event that keeps everyone coming back year after year. Sponsored by the Boss Hog Cook-Off. Click here for more information.

Boss Hog Cook-Off
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Golf, Good Food, & Great Company
Kicks99Golf, Good Food, & Great CompanyAlex Cauthren
A Scoop of Nostalgia
Kicks99A Scoop of NostalgiaAlex Cauthren
New Driving Range Technology At Bartram
Kicks99New Driving Range Technology At BartramAlex Cauthren
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect