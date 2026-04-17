Join KICKS 99 in Waynesboro for the 20th annual Boss Hog State Championship Cook-Off. Sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, enjoy some of the best ribs, barbeque, brisket, and chicken ya ever did eat! Activities include the People's Choice Competition (BBQ Tasting), FREE wings, FREE carnival rides, and more.

Whether you’re there for the smoky flavors, the lively atmosphere, or the friendly competition, the Boss Hog Cook-Off offers something for everyone. From live music and community activities to exciting competitions and crowd-favorite tastings, it’s a can’t-miss event that keeps everyone coming back year after year. Sponsored by the Boss Hog Cook-Off. Click here for more information.