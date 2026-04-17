WrestleMania, Game of Thrones, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
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Rob Zapata’s Electric
- On this date back in 1970, Benjamin Franklin passed away. True or False: Benjamin Franklin was the first person to sign the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
- 15 years ago today, "Game of Thrones" premiered on HBO. How many seasons did the show run: 5, 7, or 8?
- WrestleMania 42 is taking place this weekend in Las Vegas. Where did the first WrestleMania take place back in 1985: Chicago, Los Angeles, or New York City?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- False
- 8 seasons
- New York City at Madison Square Garden
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.