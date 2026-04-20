Lainey Wilson Jokes Fiancé Duck Hodges Will ‘Probably Be Using ChatGPT’ For His Vows

Lainey Wilson is no bridezilla. In a recent update, Wilson showed how a little humor can help with the logistics of wedding prep.

Lainey Wilson: “He’ll Probably be Using ChatGPT”

The couple announced their engagement in February 2025 and has been updating fans about their wedding prep. In a previous interview, the bride-to-be said that they’re not in a rush. “It's going good. Honestly, we're taking our time, and I've told him, and he's on the same page. We just want it to be about what it's supposed to be about and just enjoy it.”

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine’s cover story, the country star talked about her and fiancé, Devlin “Duck” Hodges’ approach to writing their wedding vows. “We've been talking about it, trying to figure it out,’ the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter said. "We just want it to be simple, and we want to make that vow to each other and not be stressed out about what the flowers look like. I think we just want it to be about what it's supposed to be about — and, of course, we're going to have a dang good time."

While Wilson is more than capable of writing heartfelt, poetic lyrics since it’s literally her job, she joked that she’s not expecting much from Hodges. “It’s a lot easier for me to communicate by rhyming words.” She did admit she doesn’t want to do a too good job of writing her vows since she doesn’t want to “show up” Hodges, who will “probably be using ChatGPT.”

Shared Love of Eric Church

Wilson shared that she bonded with Hodges immediately because of their shared love of Eric Church. They might have announced their relationship in May 2023, but the “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer shared that they had already been going out for two years. The public announcement came later since Wilson admitted at the beginning of their relationship that she still had her walls up after being “done pretty dirty in the past,” that is, until Hodges proved his love for her.