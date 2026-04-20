Lainey Wilson Lands People Magazine Cover Ahead of Netflix Documentary and Festival Headlining Slots

Lainey Wilson, a 16x ACM, 12x CMA, and GRAMMY Award-winner, lands the cover of PEOPLE magazine this week. She is having a string of career milestones converge, including seven nominations at the 2026 ACM Awards, a Netflix documentary premiering April 22, a feature film debut, and headlining sets at two of the spring's biggest music festivals.

"I feel like I have the best of both worlds," Wilson tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story, lyrical reference intended. "I get to be the songwriter and businesswoman, and then I get to take the hat off every now and then and be Lainey the sister, the friend, the daughter, the fiancée."

Wilson earned seven nominations at the upcoming 61st ACM Awards, including Entertainer of the Year — following two consecutive wins in the category — Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year, all driven by her single "Somewhere Over Laredo." The show airs May 17 on Prime Video from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"Even 15 years in Nashville could not prepare me for the way my career exploded," says Wilson, who will headline the Stagecoach music festival in Indio, California, the last weekend of April. "I mean, this is all I could have ever wanted and more."

Wilson has scored nine No. 1 hits and built an extensive catalog of collaborations, including with Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, and HARDY, while also launching Golden West Boots and The Lainey Wilson Jewelry Collection. Her stadium dates run through August alongside Chris Stapleton.

Wilson also recently made her film acting debut in Universal's adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him and was named one of USA Today's 2026 Women of the Year.

Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool, directed by Amy Scott, premieres globally on Netflix on April 22. The documentary follows Wilson through the highs, challenges, and deeply personal moments that have shaped her path.

Wilson hosted the 2025 CMA Awards as the first solo female host since Reba McEntire in 1991, taking home Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year for Whirlwind. A deluxe edition of Whirlwind featured five additional tracks, including "Somewhere Over Laredo."