This Day in Country History: April 20

As the weather warms up, fans enjoy going to outdoor music festivals, and there were several across the nation on April 20th. Willie Nelson had a bronze statue unveiled on this day, and the owner of a major record label was sentenced for fraud on April 20.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were milestones for several artists on April 20, including:

1993: The late Toby Keith released his debut album, Toby Keith. The hit song "Should've Been a Cowboy" came from that album. The song received a 4x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2024.

The late Toby Keith released his debut album, Toby Keith. The hit song "Should've Been a Cowboy" came from that album. The song received a 4x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2024. 2008: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Hank Williams Sr. were inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame. People attending the event were treated to a surprise appearance by Garth Brooks. Inductees into this walk of fame are honored for their contributions to culture and for helping preserve Nashville's musical heritage.

Cultural Milestones

Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson had cultural milestones on April 20.

2012: A bronze statue of the legendary Willie Nelson was unveiled at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. Nelson was in attendance for this honor, and he played songs like "On the Road Again" and "Roll Me Up."

A bronze statue of the legendary Willie Nelson was unveiled at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. Nelson was in attendance for this honor, and he played songs like "On the Road Again" and "Roll Me Up." 2012: At the We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash in Austin, Texas, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Kris Kristofferson, Shooter Jennings, and more performed. Parts of the proceeds from this tribute show went to Charley's Fund, helping fight Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music festivals dominated on April 20, including:

2024 : Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, and Nelly headlined the Rock the Country music festival in Ashland, Kentucky. Additional performers included Elvie Shane, Kyle Fields, and Gavin Adcock.

: Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, and Nelly headlined the Rock the Country music festival in Ashland, Kentucky. Additional performers included Elvie Shane, Kyle Fields, and Gavin Adcock. 2024: Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and Brett Young were the headliners for the Coast City Country music festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Niko Moon, Josh Ross, and Dylan Marlowe also performed.

Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and Brett Young were the headliners for the Coast City Country music festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Niko Moon, Josh Ross, and Dylan Marlowe also performed. 2024: Kenny Chesney kicked off his Sun Goes Down Tour at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Zac Brown Band, Uncle Kracker, and Megan Moroney opened for Chesney at the stadium filled with over 60,000 fans.

Kenny Chesney kicked off his Sun Goes Down Tour at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Zac Brown Band, Uncle Kracker, and Megan Moroney opened for Chesney at the stadium filled with over 60,000 fans. 2024: Fans traveled to Georgetown, Texas, for the Two Step Inn music festival. Cody Johnson, Ryan Bingham, and The Texas Gentlemen were the headliners. Martina McBride, Lee Ann Womack, ERNEST, and more also played.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 20 had two significant events, including:

2010: The owner of the record label, Category 5, Ray Termini, was sentenced for fraud and unlawful monetary transactions. Category 5 was home to Travis Tritt, who was shocked to learn of his money laundering scheme to finance the record label.

The owner of the record label, Category 5, Ray Termini, was sentenced for fraud and unlawful monetary transactions. Category 5 was home to Travis Tritt, who was shocked to learn of his money laundering scheme to finance the record label. 2021: The "Why Ya Wanna" singer, Jana Kramer, filed for divorce from her husband, Mike Caussin. She stated infidelity on his part was the reason she filed.