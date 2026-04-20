Thomas Rhett, Steve Spurrier, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- Former college football coach Steve Spurrier is turning 81 today. How many schools was Steve Spurrier the head coach at: 2, 3, or 5?
- The list of Happiest Cities in America was just released and California has 3 cities in the top ten. What is the capital of California: Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Sacramento?
- Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis have the #1 country song in America this week with "Ain't A Bad Life". True or False: Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis have the same birthday.
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- 3 - Duke, Florida, and South Carolina.
- Sacramento
- True - They were both born March 30th.
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.