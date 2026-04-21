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Jason Aldean, Tony Romo, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Jason Aldean performing on stage with a guitar wearing a black leather jacket and a cowboy hat.
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  1. Today is Bulldogs are Beautiful Day. True or False: Every Georgia Bulldog mascot has come from the same family.
  2. Former NFL QB and current CBS Analyst Tony Romo is turning 46 today. When he played in the NFL, Tony only played for one team. Which team was it: The Packers, The Vikings, or The Cowboys?
  3. Jason Aldean is releasing his new album "Songs About Us" on Friday. How many times has Jason Aldean played Kicks 99's Guitar Pull: None, Once, or Twice?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. True
  2. The Cowboys
  3. Twice

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Georgia BulldogsJason Aldean
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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