Jason Aldean, Tony Romo, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
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- Today is Bulldogs are Beautiful Day. True or False: Every Georgia Bulldog mascot has come from the same family.
- Former NFL QB and current CBS Analyst Tony Romo is turning 46 today. When he played in the NFL, Tony only played for one team. Which team was it: The Packers, The Vikings, or The Cowboys?
- Jason Aldean is releasing his new album "Songs About Us" on Friday. How many times has Jason Aldean played Kicks 99's Guitar Pull: None, Once, or Twice?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- True
- The Cowboys
- Twice
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.