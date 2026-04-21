Riley Green Headlines Bridgestone Arena for the First Time

Riley Green is flying high.

Aside from his TV debut as Garrett in the Yellowstone spinoff, Marshals, where he performed a new track “My Way,” the Alabama native officially headlined Bridgestone Arena for the very first time, which is another major career achievement for the country crooner.

Riley Green Sold Out Bridgestone Arena

Green is currently on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour, and for the first time, he performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as a headliner. He performed for a sold-out crowd several of his hits, including “Damn Good Day To Leave,” “Different ‘Round Here,” “Georgia Time,” “If It Wasn’t For Trucks,” “Make It Rain,” and “Rather Be.”

Touring with him are Jamey Johnson, who shared the stage with him for “In Color,” and “Where The Corn Don’t Grow”, and opener Mackenzie Carpenter, who sang Ella Langley’s part for “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Fans were surprised when Green’s latest duet partner, Carly Pearce, appeared and sang “If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" with him.

A Busy Year Ahead

Green will be busy with his tour until the end of August. He is also set to perform “Change My Mind” at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, May 17, where he is nominated in four categories: Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.