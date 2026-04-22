Dan + Shay Release New Single Focused on Suicide Prevention

Three-time GRAMMY-winning country duo Dan + Shay released "Say So" on April 3, a hopeful new single and the first new music from the pair in 2026. The track is a departure from the duo's signature love songs and carries a direct message of mental health awareness and suicide prevention: if you need somebody, say so.

The song was written by Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney alongside Jimmy Robbins and David Hodges, and co-produced by Smyers and Scott Hendricks. It was inspired by the 2025 death of their friend and mentor Ben Vaughn, head of Warner Chappell Music Publishing, who died by suicide in January 2025.

Dan said, "Man, I wish we would've known. I wish we could have reminded him that there's always somebody on the other line." At the time we wrote it, we were like, "I don't know, man. It's different than what we usually do. It's not a love song." But it kind of is, I guess."

Shay adds, "Dan hit the nail on the head. We were going back and forth asking, 'Man, is this song too heavy for Dan + Shay?' But I think people can look at us just as they see some of their friends and think, 'There's no way that they're going through something. They look like they're doing great.'"

Dan shared that after he showed the demo to his wife, she asked, "Did you guys write that about Ben?" And then she was like, "That's really cool that you guys did that on his birthday." Dan + Shay had no idea that it would have been Ben's 50th birthday that day.

Dan adds, "We think this song sounds like a hit and is commercial, but if it's not, if it flops, God forbid, it helps one person, if it saves one person's life, it was worth it."

"Say So" arrived at country radio with 112 stations adding it to immediate rotation, making it the most-added song of the week. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention endorsed the track, noting that music has the power to send potentially lifesaving messages. The accompanying music video, co-directed by Smyers and Lewis Cater, delivers a narrative built around the song's core message.

Dan + Shay, who have accumulated over 13 billion global streams and 11 No. 1 country radio singles, are set to perform at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California, on April 24.