Great Clips Great Haircut Sale
It’s the Great Clips Great Haircut Sale! Only eight dollars ninety nine cents. For a limited time, customers can enjoy a fresh haircut at an incredible value at participating Great…
In partnership with
Great Clips
It’s the Great Clips Great Haircut Sale! Only eight dollars ninety nine cents. For a limited time, customers can enjoy a fresh haircut at an incredible value at participating Great Clips locations.
KICKS 99 listeners can learn more by visiting the website or app for details.
Sponsored by Great Clips.