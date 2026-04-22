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Great Clips Great Haircut Sale

It’s the Great Clips Great Haircut Sale! Only eight dollars ninety nine cents. For a limited time, customers can enjoy a fresh haircut at an incredible value at participating Great…

Luciana Herrera
In partnership with
Great Clips
Great Clips

It’s the Great Clips Great Haircut Sale! Only eight dollars ninety nine cents. For a limited time, customers can enjoy a fresh haircut at an incredible value at participating Great Clips locations.

KICKS 99 listeners can learn more by visiting the website or app for details.

Sponsored by Great Clips.

Great Clips
Luciana HerreraWriter
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