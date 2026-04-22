Jack Nicholson, Disney, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

As one of the greatest actors of all time, Nicholson was born on April 22, 1937 in New Jersey. Throughout his five-decade career he received numerous accolades, including three Academy Awards, three BAFTA Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy Award. Our favorite Nicholson films include ‘The Shining,’ ‘Anger Management,’ ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ and ‘The Departed.’