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Jack Nicholson, Disney, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Jack Nicholson

As one of the greatest actors of all time, Nicholson was born on April 22, 1937 in New Jersey. Throughout his five-decade career he received numerous accolades, including three Academy Awards, three BAFTA Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy Award. Our favorite Nicholson films include ‘The Shining,’ ‘Anger Management,’ ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ and ‘The Departed.’

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  1. Actor Jack Nicholson is turning 89 today. What Batman villain did Jack Nicholson play in the 1989 Batman movie?
  2. Today is National Girl Scout Leader's Day. What year did the first Girl Scout Cookie sales take place: 1917, 1919, or 1920?
  3. 28 years ago, Disney's Animal Kingdon opened at Walt Disney World in Orlando. There are 4 major theme parks total at Disney World. Other than Animal Kingdom, can you name two more?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

Rob Zapata's Electric

Answers:

  1. The Joker
  2. 1917
  3. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney's Hollywood Studios

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Disney WorldGirl ScoutsJack Nicholson
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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