Jack Nicholson, Disney, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
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- Actor Jack Nicholson is turning 89 today. What Batman villain did Jack Nicholson play in the 1989 Batman movie?
- Today is National Girl Scout Leader's Day. What year did the first Girl Scout Cookie sales take place: 1917, 1919, or 1920?
- 28 years ago, Disney's Animal Kingdon opened at Walt Disney World in Orlando. There are 4 major theme parks total at Disney World. Other than Animal Kingdom, can you name two more?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- The Joker
- 1917
- Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney's Hollywood Studios
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.