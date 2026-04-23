Inside Bailey Zimmerman’s Stagecoach Prep and His Special Bond with Fans

As Bailey Zimmerman gears up for Stagecoach Festival, one of country music’s biggest stages, he’s not just preparing a setlist of his biggest hits; he’s also gearing up to reconnect with his fans, whom, at this time in his career, he considers family.

Bailey Zimmerman is All in for Stagecoach

In an exclusive interview with Country Now, the 26-year-old singer will be heading to Stagecoach this weekend. He is set to perform between Cody Johnson and Ella Langley, who’s currently making waves and breaking records with her mega-hit “Choosin’ Texas” and second album, Dandelion.

Zimmerman said of Langley, “Ella, I’ve got to see her set. She texted me the other day, and we were talking about hanging out at Stagecoach. So yeah, it’s going to be sick though. Got to make it happen…I’ve been jamming that record. “I feel like Ella’s really, really crushing and she’s just killing the game, and her voice is on point every single time, and she’s just crushing it.”

The Fans Come First

The Illinois native has one of the most loyal fanbases. For him, in every performance, he strives to turn every audience into a fan. “I would say honestly, that’s my goal every show. Even the ones I sell the tickets to, I’m still trying to get them locked in on me and really supporting me and be here for the rest of my life because I want to do this for the rest of my life. So I would say I’m always trying to win them over.”

He explained, “But when I go to a festival, I don’t act like everybody knows who I am. Because when I sell a ticket, they must know who I am because they bought my ticket. But if you’re just coming to this festival, maybe you don’t know who I am, or maybe you’ve never seen me before. So I usually just try to explain more about who I am. Not that I don’t do it at my shows, but I explain more about who I am, where I come from, my morals, my values.”