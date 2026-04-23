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John Cena, YouTube, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
"The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza - Arrivals - John Cena

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: John Cena attends “The Road to F9” Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
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  1. 410 years ago today, William Shakespeare died. Fill in the blank on the Shakespeare play title: "Romeo and _____."
  2. On this date back in 2005, the first video was uploaded on YouTube. What company currently owns YouTube: Google, Amazon, or Microsoft?
  3. Actor and former WWE star John Cena is turning 49 today. What state is John Cena from: New York, Pennsylvania, or Massachusetts?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. Romeo and Juliet
  2. Google
  3. West Newberry, Massachusetts

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

John CenaYoutube
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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