John Cena, YouTube, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
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- 410 years ago today, William Shakespeare died. Fill in the blank on the Shakespeare play title: "Romeo and _____."
- On this date back in 2005, the first video was uploaded on YouTube. What company currently owns YouTube: Google, Amazon, or Microsoft?
- Actor and former WWE star John Cena is turning 49 today. What state is John Cena from: New York, Pennsylvania, or Massachusetts?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- Romeo and Juliet
- West Newberry, Massachusetts
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.