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Upgrade Your Home

Queen City Homestore in Aiken is your new destination for KICKS 99 listeners to find top-of-the-line home items at unbeatable prices. From sleek refrigerators to powerful washers and dryers, as…

Luciana Herrera
In partnership with
Queen City Homestore
Queen City Homestore

Queen City Homestore in Aiken is your new destination for KICKS 99 listeners to find top-of-the-line home items at unbeatable prices.

From sleek refrigerators to powerful washers and dryers, as well as comfortable mattresses and furniture, they offer everything you need to upgrade your home in one place. With simple, stress-free financing options designed to fit your budget, you can take it home today without the hassle.

Plus, with their Price Match Guarantee and express delivery, Queen City Homestore makes shopping for your home easier and more affordable. Visit their website to learn more. Sponsored by Queen City Homestore.

Queen City Homestore
Luciana HerreraWriter
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