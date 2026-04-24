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Carly Pearce, Kelly Clarkson, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Carly Pearce posing for the camera in a black/lace cowboy shirt.
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  1. Carly Pearce is celebrating a birthday today. Which of the following is NOT an artist that Carly has released a song with: Lee Brice, Riley Green, or Thomas Rhett?
  2. Kelly Clarkson is also celebrating a birthday today. What year did Kelly become the first winner of American Idol: 2001, 2002, or 2004?
  3. Al Pacino is turning 86 tomorrow. In what movie did Al Pacino play the character Tony Montana: "The Godfather," "Any Given Sunday," or "Scarface"?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. Thomas Rhett
  2. 2002
  3. Scarface

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Carly PearceKelly Clarkson
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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