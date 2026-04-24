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Koe Wetzel and Bailey Fisher Engaged After 10-Year Romance

Koe Wetzel is officially engaged. On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Bailey Fisher took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a carousel of photos that included Wetzel getting down on…

Jennifer Eggleston
Koe Wetzel performs at Madison Square Garden on September 24, 2025 in New York City.
Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Koe Wetzel is officially engaged. On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Bailey Fisher took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a carousel of photos that included Wetzel getting down on one knee while the couple was surrounded by white flower petals. Fisher captioned the post, "It's always been us."

The couple already has a daughter. Fisher announced the birth of Woods Madison Wetzel on Instagram, writing that she arrived on May 23 at 6:49 a.m., weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Little Woods also appears in the engagement photos.

On a recent podcast, Wetzel opened up about the relationship's winding road. Wetzel said, "We met in college. We've kind of been on and off for the last 10 years or whatever. I don't know, it just kind of came back around. It's a wild story. It's crazy."

"I'm about to be 33 in July, and kind of settling down and stuff, I don't think it could have happened at a better time. This couldn't have happened back when I was 23 or 24, acting the way I was and not having a dollar to my name," he added.

The engagement comes amid a milestone-filled year for the East Texas native. To mark 10 years of his breakout song "February 28, 2016," Wetzel surprised fans following a Fort Worth Riot Room set by dropping These Are Going Nowhere: A Mixtape by Koe Wetzel at midnight, hinting that a new album is coming this summer.

Wetzel's 45-date The Night Champion World Tour kicks off May 3 in Melbourne, Australia, and wraps Oct. 30 in Lubbock, Texas. The run also includes dates across Canada and the United States.

Bailey FisherKoe Wetzel
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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