Enter To Win Travis Tritt Tickets!

Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Date Of Contest: Friday, April 24, 2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: Friday, April 24, 2026, at 2 p.m.
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Travis Tritt at the Bell Auditorium on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
- Prize Value: $120
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Bell Auditorium
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