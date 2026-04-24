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Enter To Win Travis Tritt Tickets!

Material Terms:

Beasley Media Group Editoral

Material Terms:

  • How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
  • Date Of Contest: Friday, April 24, 2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
  • When The Winners Are Being Selected: Friday, April 24, 2026, at 2 p.m.
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Travis Tritt at the Bell Auditorium on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
  • Prize Value: $120
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Bell Auditorium
Travis Tritt
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
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