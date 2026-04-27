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Ella Langley, Jerry Springer, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – JUNE 19: Ella Langley performs at FirstBank Amphitheater on June 19, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

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  1. Three years ago today, Jerry Springer passed away. Of course, Jerry is most well known for his talk show. True or False: Jerry was also a former mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio.
  2. On this date in 2001, Highway 83 in Monticello, Georgia was renamed the Trisha Yearwood Parkway. True or False: One of Matthew McConaughey's first acting jobs was in a Trisha Yearwood music video.
  3. Ella Langley debuted a new perfume called "Be Her". Which of the following country stars does NOT have their own perfume or cologne: Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, or Luke Bryan?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. True
  2. True
  3. Luke Bryan

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Ella Langleyjerry springer
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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