Ella Langley, Jerry Springer, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- Three years ago today, Jerry Springer passed away. Of course, Jerry is most well known for his talk show. True or False: Jerry was also a former mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio.
- On this date in 2001, Highway 83 in Monticello, Georgia was renamed the Trisha Yearwood Parkway. True or False: One of Matthew McConaughey's first acting jobs was in a Trisha Yearwood music video.
- Ella Langley debuted a new perfume called "Be Her". Which of the following country stars does NOT have their own perfume or cologne: Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, or Luke Bryan?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- True
- True
- Luke Bryan
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.