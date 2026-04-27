Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Perform New Song at Stagecoach

What a musical family! After appearing on Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray performed at Stagecoach this year. Father and daughter teamed up to perform the new song “On Our Way Along”, produced by brother/son Braison Cyrus.

Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Sang ‘On Our Way Along’

Noah is on the list of performers for Stagecoach’s Saturday lineup. At the end of her set, she invited her father and brother to join her on stage. Braison performed with Noah earlier for her track “Don’t Put It All On Me,” a song she recorded in 2025 with Fleet Foxes.

After the performance, Billy Ray shared in an interview, “This was just an amazing day, and I'll cherish this forever. It was really special."

A Family Affair

In a statement prior to the track’s release, Billy Ray said of the song’s inspiration, “It’s all about this hill, and realizing that my whole life unfolded on this hill, and the magic of this place here. It’s all come full circle.” He also describes “On Our Way Along” as a “celebration of all things music and family” and a song that is “made from the heart for the heart.”

Noah added, “I'm really proud to be teaming up with my dad and my brother Braison for this song. Braison’s produced a beautiful album, and I'm happy to be just a small part of it and our father’s legacy.”

“On Our Way Along” is included in Billy Ray’s upcoming album, The Hill. In a previous interview, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer said of the album, “It's a studio album verbatim of going in old school with a band and sitting on a floor in a good studio and cutting them track by track as you are making an album creatively.”