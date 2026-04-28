Cody Johnson Teases Mystery Track with His Wife That’s Been Hidden for 12 Years

Now, that’s one way of teasing an unreleased track. Cody Johnson, one of the recent Stagecoach headliners, has fans buzzing after revealing the existence of a song he co-wrote with his wife more than a decade ago, one that, until now, has never been released or even publicly teased.

Cody Johnson Reveals a Track He Co-wrote with His Wife

During a recent interview, Johnson, who is about to release his upcoming album, Banks Of The Trinity, casually revealed that he and his wife, Brandi, wrote a track together roughly 12 years ago. Unfortunately, the song didn’t make the cut for Trinity.

“There were three other songs that once I really started listening to the record, the first song was when they broke up, they fell in love, and they broke up,” CoJo said. “The second song is when they’re both drinking their sorrows away because they broke up. The third song is a song that’s 12 years old that me and Brandi, my wife, wrote together.”

The Texas native shared the story of when he asked his wife, who was currently enjoying her bath, to help write the track. “I had this idea of like, this is the guy’s perspective, but what if the girl talks next? But I’m a man, and I don’t really know how she would say those things. So I went up to her and was like, ‘This is what I feel like she should say. But how would a woman put it? You know, like, what’s a woman’s perspective on it?’ And so she just talked, and I just wrote it down, and it worked.”

Fourth Song in the Works?

Johnson also shared that he already assured Brandi she would get the credit she deserved, but would put it under his publishing, but his wife did not agree and insisted she needed her own publishing. He argued, “It goes to the same bank account. And she said, ‘My fans need to know.’”

While Johnson did not specify an official release date, he did share that a fourth song is in the works with the help of a mysterious female artist who suggested they team up to finish the story.