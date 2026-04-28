Give Mom Her Flowers For Mother’s Day with Kicks 99

Mother’s Day is right around the corner on Sunday, May 10th, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate the incredible moms (and mom figures) who mean the world to us. Whether it’s your biggest cheerleader, your best friend, or the one who somehow always knows exactly what to say… moms deserve all the love. And the Kicks Wake Up Krew wants to help you give mom her flowers for Mother's Day! Enter your information below, along with information about the mom you are nominating. Tell us why this mom deserves flowers, and we could select your nomination and send her flowers from Flowers on Broad!