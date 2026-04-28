Give Mom Her Flowers For Mother’s Day with Kicks 99
Mother’s Day is right around the corner on Sunday, May 10th, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate the incredible moms (and mom figures) who mean the world to us….
Mother’s Day is right around the corner on Sunday, May 10th, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate the incredible moms (and mom figures) who mean the world to us. Whether it’s your biggest cheerleader, your best friend, or the one who somehow always knows exactly what to say… moms deserve all the love. And the Kicks Wake Up Krew wants to help you give mom her flowers for Mother's Day! Enter your information below, along with information about the mom you are nominating. Tell us why this mom deserves flowers, and we could select your nomination and send her flowers from Flowers on Broad!
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form along with nomination information.
- Date Of Contest: Tuesday, April 28 - Tuesday, May 5, 2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: The Kicks Wake Up Krew will read nomination stories and select from all entries.
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: By Wednesday, May 6, 2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: Flowers from Flowers on Broad
- Prize Value: $120
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Flowers on Broad
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.