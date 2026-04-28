John Daly, National Superhero Day, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- Golfer John Daly is turning 60 today. True or False: John Daly has won three of the four major golf tournaments in the past, the only one he hasn't won is the Masters.
- Today is National Superhero Day. Which superhero's real name is Tony Stark?
- 26 years ago today, Rascal Flatts made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry. Which Rascal Flatts' song are out first: "These Days" or "What Hurts The Most"?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- False
- Iron Man
- "These Days"
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.