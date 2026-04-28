Neon Union Splits After Four Years

Neon Union announced on Instagram on April 24 that its members are going their separate ways after four years together, bringing an end to one of Nashville's rising acts.

"After a lot of thought and consideration, we've decided to go our separate ways," the pair wrote. "This chapter of Neon Union is closing."

Formed in Nashville in 2022, Neon Union consisted of multi-instrumentalist Leo Brooks and singer-songwriter Andrew Millsaps, who signed with Red Street Records and built a following with a blend of classic country storytelling and modern production. The duo had been featured at the Grand Ole Opry and received a nomination for the 2024 ACM Awards for New Duo or Group of the Year.

They have opened for artists like Scotty McCreery, Hardy, and Pitbull, demonstrating their ability to draw a wide variety of fans from commercial and crossover artists alike. Two songs from their catalog, "Beer Up" and "Bout Damn Time," each surpassed 1 million streams. Their debut album, Good Years, was released Jan. 31, 2025, on Red Street Records.