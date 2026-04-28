This Day in Country History: April 28

As April winds down, country music festivals, concerts, and benefits heat up. The most notable is the annual country music festival Stagecoach, the cousin of the popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held two weekends before. April 28 saw many other great performances, heartfelt benefits, and albums and singles hitting the charts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Stagecoach is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. It has the same organizers as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and its prime focus is country music:

2013: Stagecoach headliners for April 28 included the Zac Brown Band and Darius Rucker. Other country music favorites appearing were The Charlie Daniels Band, Charley Pride, Blue Sky Riders, and Florida Georgia Line.

Stagecoach headliners for April 28 included the Zac Brown Band and Darius Rucker. Other country music favorites appearing were The Charlie Daniels Band, Charley Pride, Blue Sky Riders, and Florida Georgia Line. 2016: Carrie Underwood played Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, as part of her groundbreaking The Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round. This sold-out show had a stage that rotated 360 degrees with a dramatic in-the-round stage.

Carrie Underwood played Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, as part of her groundbreaking The Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round. This sold-out show had a stage that rotated 360 degrees with a dramatic in-the-round stage. 2019: Stagecoach festival this year saw Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, and Lauren Alaina perform. Other country music artists at this Southern California desert event included Ruby Boots and Jordan Davis.

Stagecoach festival this year saw Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, and Lauren Alaina perform. Other country music artists at this Southern California desert event included Ruby Boots and Jordan Davis. 2022: Miranda Lambert celebrated the release of her new album Palomino with a 21-song setlist at the open-air FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee. Lambert wove fan-favorite songs with her new ones for this concert, which was opened by The Cadillac Three.

Miranda Lambert celebrated the release of her new album Palomino with a 21-song setlist at the open-air FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee. Lambert wove fan-favorite songs with her new ones for this concert, which was opened by The Cadillac Three. 2023: April 28 was the opening day of Stagecoach with headliners Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, and Riley Green. Fans were also delighted to see Elle King, Sammy Kershaw, and Drake Milligan.

April 28 was the opening day of Stagecoach with headliners Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, and Riley Green. Fans were also delighted to see Elle King, Sammy Kershaw, and Drake Milligan. 2024: Morgan Wallen, Bailey Zimmerman, and Clint Black headlined the Stagecoach festival on April 28. Other notable country music performers on this day were Pam Tillis, Hardy, and Megan Moroney.

Cultural Milestones

Country music artists are known for their generous hearts and commitment to the community, with April 28 benefit concerts including:

2006: Carrie Underwood was inducted into Northeast State University's Hall of Fame in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Underwood was born in Muskogee and grew up in nearby Checotah, Oklahoma, and is a member of the university's Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority.

Carrie Underwood was inducted into Northeast State University's Hall of Fame in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Underwood was born in Muskogee and grew up in nearby Checotah, Oklahoma, and is a member of the university's Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. 2013: Country music legend Willie Nelson performed a benefit concert in Austin, Texas, for victims of a fertilizer plant explosion, with proceeds going to the West Volunteer Fire Department. Nelson grew up near the plant in West, Texas, and wanted to give back to his community.

Country music legend Willie Nelson performed a benefit concert in Austin, Texas, for victims of a fertilizer plant explosion, with proceeds going to the West Volunteer Fire Department. Nelson grew up near the plant in West, Texas, and wanted to give back to his community. 2018: Country star Ty Henderson was honored to sing "America the Beautiful" at the 102nd annual White House Correspondents' Dinner. This important event raises money to support journalists who cover political and presidential events and to educate the public about the importance of the First Amendment and the free press.

Country star Ty Henderson was honored to sing "America the Beautiful" at the 102nd annual White House Correspondents' Dinner. This important event raises money to support journalists who cover political and presidential events and to educate the public about the importance of the First Amendment and the free press. 2020: In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when music venues were closed, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed to an empty house at the Grand Ole Opry. This was part of a televised Saturday night broadcast.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Chart toppers and interesting performances on April 28 include:

Industry Changes and Challenges

An accident, a death, and a birth were industry changes and challenges for April 28.

2005: Eddie Montgomery from the duo Montgomery Gentry fell off the speaker cabinet during a performance in Asheville, North Carolina. He broke four bones in his wrist and needed surgery that required titanium plates and rods.

Eddie Montgomery from the duo Montgomery Gentry fell off the speaker cabinet during a performance in Asheville, North Carolina. He broke four bones in his wrist and needed surgery that required titanium plates and rods. 2009 : The Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame member, Vern Gosdin, died at the age of 70. He wrote "Today My World Slipped Away," made famous by George Strait, and his song "Right in the Wrong Direction" earned the CMA Song of the Year in 1989.

: The Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame member, Vern Gosdin, died at the age of 70. He wrote "Today My World Slipped Away," made famous by George Strait, and his song "Right in the Wrong Direction" earned the CMA Song of the Year in 1989. 2016: Craig Wayne Boyd, known for his hit song "Blood, Sweat, & Beer," married his sweetheart, Taylor Borland. On December 31, the couple welcomed a daughter, Dakota Lynne Boyd.