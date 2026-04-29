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Willie Nelson, Dale Earnhardt, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally

The Texas native was born on April 29, 1933. Nelson was one of the main figures of the outlaw country subgenre that developed in the late 60s. Besides being a country singer, Nelson has acted in over 30 films, co-authored several books, and has been involved in activism for the use of marijuana.

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  1. 75 years ago today, Dale Earnhardt was born. How many NASCAR championships did Dale win during his career: 4, 6, or 7?
  2. Willie Nelson is turning 93 today. Willie has recorded lots of songs with other country legends. Which country legend sang with Willie on the song "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys"?
  3. Jerry Seinfeld is also celebrating a birthday today. Which show ran longer on NBC: "Seinfeld" or "Friends"?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. 7
  2. Waylon Jennings
  3. Friends

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Jerry SeinfeldWillie Nelson
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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