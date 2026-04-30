Dolly Parton, National Bugs Bunny Day, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- 237 year ago today, George Washington took the oath of office as the first elected President of the United States. What year did George Washington first appear on the one dollar bill: 1869, 1876, or 1880?
- Today is National Bugs Bunny Day. In the cartoons, what was the name of the hunter that was always trying to catch Bugs Bunny?
- According to a new article, Dolly Parton has been named one of the best living American songwriters. What is the name of Dolly's theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- 1869
- Elmer Fudd
- Dollywood
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.