Keith Urban Announces ‘Unexpected Evolution’ on Upcoming Yacht Rock Album

Keith Urban is setting sail into uncharted musical waters with the help of his yacht (pardon the pun). The latest recipient of the Angels Among Us award has officially announced his upcoming yacht rock album, Flow State, describing it as an “unexpected evolution” of his music.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming album.

Keith Urban’s Latest Album ‘Flow State’ Includes 11 Tracks

In an Instagram post, The Road alum uploaded the album’s cover art, track list, and lyric videos. He wrote in the caption, “Flow State started as a fun little project and somehow turned into a full-fledged album.”

The caption also mentioned that the record will feature 10 covers of Urban’s favorite yacht rock songs, plus collaborations with Little Big Town and John Mayer. Beyond its lineup of covers, Flow State features one original track, “We Go Back,” a collaboration with Michael McDonald that has already been released.

The album is now available for pre-order, including signed CDs and transparent blue vinyl available on Urban’s webstore.

In a previous statement, Urban said of the album’s sound, “The origins of this kind of music was, in certain ways, a reaction and an antidote to the stresses of the times. Its sole mission (and soul mission) is unchanged…to bring us together and remind us that life is happening NOW- the eternal now- and we have far more in common than not. I hope wherever you hear this album, you can feel the exhale, comfort and optimism these songs were originally written by and for.”

‘Flow State’ Track List

Steal Away Baby Come Back Magnet and Steel (ft. Little Big Town) Just the Two of Us On and On We Go Back (ft. Michael McDonald) Help Is On It’s Way How Much I Feel Summer Breeze I Just Wanna Stop Guitar Man (ft. John Mayer)