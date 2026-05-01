Tim McGraw, Elvis Presley, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
- Tim McGraw is turning 59 today. True or False: despite being one of the biggest names in country music, Tim McGraw has never won the CMA for Entertainer of the Year.
- 95 years ago today, the Empire State Building opened in New York City. True or False: The Empire State Building is the tallest building in the United States.
- On this date back in 1967, Elvis Presley married Priscilla Beaulieu. True or False: This was the only time Elvis got married.
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- False
- False
- True
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.